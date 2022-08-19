Rosen Law Pushes For $583K Fee In BMW Sales Inflation Deal

By Emily Lever (August 19, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The Rosen Law Firm has asked a New Jersey federal judge to approve a $583,333 award in attorney fees for its work securing a $1.75 million deal for investors who sued BMW over allegedly inflating its sales figures, arguing that it deserves those fees for more than two years of work on the case and the costs it has incurred. Judge Claire Cecchi should approve the deal, which allocates one-third of the $1.75 million settlement to the plaintiffs' counsel, the firm wrote in a Thursday memo filed in support of a motion in favor of the award. BMW agreed in April...

