Tesla Wins Bid To Arbitrate IP Theft Suit Against Engineer

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 18, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Thursday that Tesla could arbitrate its trade secrets case against a former company engineer, saying the electric vehicle-maker had not waived its right to privately adjudicate its claims by first seeking a temporary restraining order against the employee. U.S. District Judge James Donato ruled from the bench, saying Tesla was entitled under the employment contract it had with former engineer Alexander Yatskov to seek preliminary relief in court and still pursue its claims in arbitration. "I just don't see any waiver here," the judge said. "I'd love to keep it, I'm just not seeing a way."...

