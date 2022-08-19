Ex-K&L Gates Atty Peppers Rakoff With Emails Before Trial

By Pete Brush (August 18, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff cleared the way Thursday for former K&L Gates partner Willie Dennis to defend himself against federal cyberstalking charges at an October trial, but warned Dennis to abide by his rules limiting email communications. Judge Rakoff, to whom the criminal case was recently transferred, put the matter down for an estimated weeklong trial to begin Oct. 11 with a caution to Dennis – who in recent days has sent at least a dozen emails to Judge Rakoff's chambers as well as to Southern District of New York Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain – to dial...

