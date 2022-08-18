Men's Grooming Co. And SPAC Ax Their Go-Public Merger

By Tom Zanki (August 18, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A merger that would have taken men's grooming business Manscaped public was canceled Thursday, marking the latest deal to unravel amid a crumbling market for special-purpose acquisition companies. Manscaped and Bright Lights Acquisition Corp., the SPAC that planned to engineer the merger, said the termination was mutual. "Although we are disappointed that current market conditions have made it unworkable to complete the merger with Manscaped, we are huge fans of the company and wish Paul and the rest of the team continued success," Bright Lights CEO Mike Mahan said in a statement, referring to Manscaped CEO Paul Tran. SPACs are shells...

