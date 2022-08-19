Cooperator In Failed $500M Fraud Case Asks To Nix Plea

By Elliot Weld (August 19, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A defendant in a sweeping real estate fraud case that fell apart due to alleged prosecutorial misconduct has filed to withdraw his guilty plea in the interest of fairness, saying other defendants were allowed to avoid jail time and cop only to very minor charges after the case imploded. Kevin Morgan, nephew of Rochester real estate mogul Robert Morgan, was indicted in May 2018 as a part of the alleged $500 million fraud case against Morgan Management and its employees. His motion to vacate his plea filed Thursday states that he began cooperating with prosecutors shortly after his arraignment. He pled...

