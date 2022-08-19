Full 5th Circ. Won't Rehear United Vaccine Mandate Row

By Linda Chiem (August 18, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The full Fifth Circuit won't review a panel's February decision blocking United Airlines Inc. from forcing unpaid leave on employees who claimed religious exemptions from the airline's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but a dissenting judge on Thursday decried how the divided panel demolished long-standing tenets of worker discrimination law. The Fifth Circuit denied both United's petition seeking an en banc rehearing of a split 2-1 panel's per curiam decision dismantling United's vaccine mandate as well as the airline's subsequent motion to vacate the February order and dismiss the appeal as moot. United had said that all employees who had been placed on...

