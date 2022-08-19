Judge Permanently Blocks Biden Oil And Gas Lease 'Pause'

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 19, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A day after the Fifth Circuit vacated his preliminary injunction blocking the Biden administration's pause of new oil and gas leases, a Louisiana federal judge Thursday permanently enjoined the administration's policy to stop leasing. Louisiana U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty said 13 Republican-led states that challenged the policy meet the stringent requirements for a permanent injunction, proving that their lawsuit is likely to succeed on the merits and that they are likely to suffer irreparable harm. The states, led by Louisiana, are challenging President Joe Biden's executive order that mandated the U.S. Department of the Interior pause new oil and gas...

