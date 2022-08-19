Easement Agent Says Employer's Day Rates Disregard OT

By Caleb Drickey (August 19, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A worker accused a consulting and project management firm specializing in securing rights of way and other real estate easements of violating state and federal wage laws by paying only flat day rates despite requiring extensive overtime work. In a complaint Thursday, Drew Webster alleged that The Salem Group Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and Illinois and New York state wage laws by failing to supplement his and other workers' pay with overtime premiums when they worked more than 40 hours in a week. "Salem knew Webster and the class members worked more than 40 hours in a week," the complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS