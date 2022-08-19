NY Court Told It Can't Ax Swiss Medical Imaging Award

By Caroline Simson (August 19, 2022, 10:14 PM EDT) -- International arbitration expert Gary Born is weighing in on a petition asking a New York court to vacate arbitral awards issued by a Swiss tribunal in a dispute over a nuclear medical imaging joint venture, saying the petition should not go forward under longstanding practice in the field. Born, who chairs Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr LLP's 70-person international arbitration practice group and has authored several treatises on international arbitration, told the court in a declaration Thursday that it is quite significant that the parties to the joint venture, called Molecular Dynamics Ltd., chose Geneva as the "seat" of their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS