MatlinPatterson Seeks OK For $42M Deal With Brazilian Airline

By Rick Archer (August 19, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- MatlinPatterson asked a New York bankruptcy judge on Friday to approve a $42 million settlement with a litigation creditor, while another litigation creditor argued the deal would unfairly tie up money that could go to its recoveries. MatlinPatterson told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones at the virtual hearing that the deal was the best way to resolve its dispute with a Brazilian airline, while the airline's former parent company said the payment was out of proportion to the strength of the legal claims being resolved. The MatlinPatterson investment fund filed for bankruptcy protection in July 2021, saying it was facing more...

