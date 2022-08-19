NJ Atty Launches Defamation Suit Over ALM Media Article

By Emily Lever (August 19, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- ALM Media LLC was hit with a defamation lawsuit in New Jersey state court from attorney Craig Mitnick over the publication of an article regarding a lawsuit against him in connection with litigation funding for representing former NFL players' concussion claims. At issue is a December 2021 article on Law.com that reported on a suit brought against Mitnick by litigation funder Balanced Bridge Funding LLC. The suit alleged Mitnick had taken improper actions to avoid repaying money Balanced Bridge had fronted his firm, Mitnick Law Office, to fund a suit against the NFL in exchange for a cut of his future attorney fees....

