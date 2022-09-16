Judge Calls Feds 'Reckless' But Questions Esformes Appeal

By Nathan Hale (September 16, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Former Miami nursing home mogul Philip Esformes, whose 20-year sentence for health care fraud was commuted by former President Donald Trump, appeared to run into some stumbling blocks as he urged the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to overturn his conviction and multimillion-dollar restitution and forfeiture judgments, although the court had some stern words about the government's conduct in the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS