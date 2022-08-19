Musk Seeks Toss Of 'Misguided' Twitter Fight Intervention

By Jeff Montgomery (August 19, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's attorneys asked Delaware's chancellor on Friday to jettison a purported stockholder class suit to force Musk's closing on a $44 billion take-private deal for social media giant Twitter Inc., citing the stockholder's lack of standing to compel the deal or claim damage from its scuttling. The dismissal argument gave just 28 pages to arguments against the complaint filed by Twitter stockholder Luigi Crispo, holder of 5,500 shares of Twitter, and labeled the action an unprecedented and "misguided attempt" by Crispo to insert himself into the contract breach battle. Musk offered to buy all of Twitter's shares for $54.20 each on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS