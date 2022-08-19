Mitsubishi Cuts $33M Deal To End Price-Fixing Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (August 19, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Consumers asked a California federal judge Thursday to preliminarily approve Mitsubishi Electric Corp.'s $33 million deal to resolve certified class claims in yearsold antitrust multidistrict litigation alleging that the Japanese company and others conspired to fix the prices of cathode ray tubes, which were found in televisions and computer monitors. In a 47-page motion, the indirect buyers argue that the deal is fair and reasonable, particularly since it seeks to resolve claims by more than 150,000 indirect purchasers in the District of Columbia and 30 states, which includes nine more states than the state classes the judge certified in 2013....

