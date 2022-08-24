Houston OKs $18M Affordable Housing Project, With A Catch

By Emma Kennedy (August 24, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- An $18 million homeless housing deal between the city of Houston and a national affordable housing developer was approved Wednesday on the condition the developer resolves numerous outstanding complaints at another complex it owns in the city. The Houston City Council approved NHP Foundation's 149-unit proposal with an intent to house homeless residents by 2024, but it was a project almost abandoned after dozens of residents of Cleme Manor – the other complex NHP owns in Houston – came forward to council last week complaining of health and safety issues like rat infestations, sewer leaks and common power outages. The deal...

