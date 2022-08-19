Gilstrap Won't Save PNC From $218M USAA Patent Loss

By Dorothy Atkins (August 19, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap has denied PNC Bank's bid to scrap United Services Automobile Association's $218 million jury infringement verdict win against it, rejecting PNC's argument that the infringement claims are barred due to prosecution history estoppel and USAA's alleged bad faith. In a 17-page opinion, Judge Gilstrap of the Eastern District of Texas concluded that amendments USAA made to certain patent claims during the patent prosecution process, which added a "checking for errors" limitation among others, do not narrow the claims and bar USAA's infringement claims against PNC. "This is not a case where USAA changed where or when...

