AT&T Says Ill. Staffing Co.'s Claims Were Resolved In Texas

By Rae Ann Varona (August 22, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- AT&T has asked an Illinois federal judge for an early win in a lawsuit lodged by a staffing company, saying its contract claims had already been fully resolved in a Texas court and are thus barred from the company's present lawsuit. AT&T Services Inc. said Friday that Tekway Inc. was already a party in another lawsuit that involved many of the same claims and factual issues in this one, including claims that AT&T interfered with contracts between Tekway and another staffing company, and that it interfered with employment contracts between Tekway and its former employees, causing the former employees to breach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS