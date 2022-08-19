Ex-Navy Officer Convicted In Sex-And-Cash Bribery Scheme

By Hailey Konnath (August 19, 2022, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal jury on Friday convicted a former U.S. Navy officer in South Korea of sharing confidential Navy information and steering business to a company there in exchange for cash bribes, booze, trips and "the services of prostitutes," according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Xavier Fernando Monroy, 64, was convicted of conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery and making false statements, according to the verdict. His sentencing is set for Nov. 18. The Justice Department alleges that Monroy, who lives in New York, conspired with the owner of DK Marine, a South Korean company that often worked...

