Real Estate Rumors: Blackstone, Benmark, Longpoint

By Andrew McIntyre (August 22, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Blackstone Group is in talks to buy a mall in Delhi, India, The Economic Times reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The private equity shop is in discussions to buy Select Citywalk, which was built more than a decade ago by a venture that includes investor Arjun Sharma, according to the report. Benmark Capital has loaned $40 million for a 1.8 million-square-foot Atlanta project, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The loan to Olympia Heights Management is for Opus Place, a four-acre site where the company plans to build a mix of residential, commercial and retail space, according...

