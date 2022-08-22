EcoFactor Says Google Is Ignoring Witnesses in New Trial Bid

By Lauren Castle (August 22, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- In its fight to keep a $20 million jury verdict over patent infringement, a smart home energy company accused Google of misrepresenting events and ignoring witness testimony after the tech company asked a Texas federal judge for a new trial. EcoFactor Inc. urged U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to deny Google LLC's motion for a new trial, arguing the tech behemoth omitted witnesses from the record and was rehashing failed arguments over the royalty rate to use EcoFactor's thermostat patents. It claimed Google is not able to show how the verdict was wrong and did not experience prejudice during the trial....

