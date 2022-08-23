Ga. Woman Seeks $10M Damages In Autoliv Fatal Crash Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (August 22, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Georgia woman says years of "frivolous" defenses by a seat belt manufacturer that tried to shift blame in a wrongful death suit merit tacking on $10 million for suffering and legal fees to a punitive damages award of $100 million against the manufacturer. In support of her motion seeking additional damages against Autoliv Japan Ltd., widow Jamie Lee Andrews says she has been held in a "nearly decadelong state of limbo and grief" and faced years of delayed justice because of the "frivolity" Autoliv displayed throughout the litigation. She says Autoliv falsely claimed that it had no part in manufacturing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS