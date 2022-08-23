Judge Skeptical Of Arbitration Exemption In Amazon Case

By Greg Lamm (August 22, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge expressed skepticism Monday about whether a trio of package delivery companies can avoid arbitration in their proposed class action accusing Amazon.com Inc. of fraudulently inducing them to sign contracts misrepresenting that they would be independent businesses. Fli-Lo Falcon LLC and two other companies that signed delivery agreements with arbitration clauses with Amazon Logistics Inc. say they fall under a Federal Arbitration Act exemption covering contracts involving transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michelle L. Peterson questioned whether the arbitration exemption qualified in this case because the plaintiffs suing Amazon are the business entities, not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS