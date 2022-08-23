High Court Wants Gov't View On Controversial FCA Case

By Daniel Wilson (August 22, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked the federal government Monday to weigh in on whether the justices should review a contentious decision that a supermarket chain's alleged overcharging of Medicare and Medicaid was "objectively reasonable" enough to defeat a False Claims Act case. The court asked the U.S. solicitor general to file a brief providing the government's view of the petition of whistleblowers Tracy Schutte and Michael Yarberry. The two pharmacists have urged the high court to review a split Seventh Circuit decision that found SuperValu Inc.'s allegedly excessive pricing for generic drugs was based on an "objectively reasonable" determination of "usual and...

