FERC Accused Of Ignoring NYC Gas Project's Climate Effects

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 22, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Regulatory Energy Commission has approved a Kinder Morgan Inc. unit's project to boost natural gas supplies to New York City's power provider without properly considering greenhouse gas emissions, an environmental watchdog alleged in a lawsuit filed in the D.C. Circuit. Food & Water Watch told the court in a petition for review filed Friday that FERC did not live up to its obligations to evaluate greenhouse gases under the National Environmental Policy Act and New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, and so its approval should be revoked. "Unfortunately, the commission has continued to take a very narrow...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS