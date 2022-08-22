Judge Tosses Newark Residents' Power Line Suit For Good

By Isaac Monterose (August 22, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has permanently dismissed a proposed class action filed by Newark residents challenging the installation of 65-foot power lines in the historic district of Forest Hill, ruling that the residents' constitutional due process rights weren't violated. In a 28-page opinion filed Sunday, U.S. District Judge Esther Salas said Forest Hill Community Association Inc. and other Newark residents failed to show that a "constitutionally protected property or liberty interest" was affected by the construction of the power lines and granted the city's dismissal motion and Public Service Electric and Gas Co.'s motion to dismiss. According to the opinion, the suit...

