Ex-Merrill Lynch Traders' Market Fraud Convictions Stick

By Lauraann Wood (August 22, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused Monday to disturb two former Merrill Lynch traders' convictions for manipulating the precious metals market, saying the evidence at trial supported the jury's conclusion the traders used fraudulent orders to execute genuine ones at better prices. U.S. District Judge John Lee said he rejected Edward Bases' and John Pacilio's bids for acquittal or a new trial following their convictions last August because the government presented "numerous competent witnesses" who could have reasonably led the jury to conclude the former traders placed orders in the futures market containing false pretenses and misrepresentations in violation of the federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS