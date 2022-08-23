Bank Gets Control In Union Station Foreclosure, For Now

By Rachel Scharf (August 23, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge temporarily declared a South Korean bank the rightful manager of Washington, D.C.'s Union Station on Tuesday, lambasting real estate investor Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp.'s "snide" attempt to invalidate a $141 million foreclosure. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods entered a preliminary injunction from the bench in favor of Kookmin Bank, which filed suit earlier this month alleging Ashkenazy had refused to give up its control of the transit hub after defaulting on a $100 million mezzanine loan. According to the complaint, Seoul-based Kookmin bought the real estate investor's 15-year-old stake in Union Station for $141 million at a...

