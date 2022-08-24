Fighting Over Fair Use: 6 Documentary Feuds Before UFC Suit

By Tiffany Hu (August 24, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The Ultimate Fighting Championship's new lawsuit over a documentary on mixed martial arts fighter Michael Bisping is the latest court case to grapple with the question of when filmmakers in the genre can incorporate copyrighted material in the name of fair use. Last week, the UFC accused the production companies behind "Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story," a feature documentary released in March on former UFC fighter Michael Bisping, of using copyrighted footage of old UFC matches without first obtaining licenses. Whether a documentary makes fair use of copyrighted works generally hinges on four factors, including whether the filmmakers transformed the unlicensed...

