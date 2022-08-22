Ex-Apple Engineer Cops To Stealing Car Trade Secrets

By Hailey Konnath (August 22, 2022, 11:49 PM EDT) -- A former Apple engineer pled guilty Monday to looting trade secrets from the tech company while working on its self-driving car, taking a plea deal with federal prosecutors, according to hearing minutes filed in California federal court. Xiaolang Zhang pled guilty to one count of theft of trade secrets at a change-of-plea hearing. His plea agreement will be filed under seal, according to the minutes. Zhang is accused of downloading proprietary information related to Apple's self-driving car plans just days before accepting a job with a Chinese self-driving car company. Specifically, prosecutors say he downloaded the schematics for a circuit board...

