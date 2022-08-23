Businessman Says $47M Award Against Mexico Must Be Axed

By Caroline Simson (August 23, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Mexican businessman at the center of an allegedly fraudulent loan scheme underpinning an international tribunal's $47 million award to a Canadian lender is backing the Mexican government's bid to vacate the award, arguing that the tribunal destroyed his reputation without hearing his side of the story. Héctor Cárdenas argued in a brief filed in D.C. federal court on Monday that the court should side with Mexico and vacate the award, which the tribunal issued to Lion Mexico Consolidated LP after concluding that Mexico's courts had denied justice to the lender by failing to halt the alleged lending scheme. Cárdenas, who is...

