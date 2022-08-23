NYU Workers Rebut Advisory Firm's Bid To Exit ERISA Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 23, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- New York University Grossman School of Medicine workers claiming their retirement plan was overloaded with excessive fees asked a federal judge to reject an advisory firm's bid to exit their suit, saying the firm's advice directly caused losses to the plan. The workers submitted a memorandum Monday opposing Cammack Larhette Advisors' August motion for judgment on the pleadings, saying the firm was a plan manager under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and breached its duty to the plan. They also argued that Cammack is actually asking for a partial dismissal of the suit, which cannot be accomplished through a motion...

