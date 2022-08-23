Calif. Hit With Tribal Gambling Suit After Inking New Compacts

By Caleb Symons (August 23, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Another tribe is suing California over stalled negotiations on a new gambling compact, accusing the state of trying to impose its own environmental and labor standards, among other regulations, even after the Ninth Circuit said last month that the practice violates federal law. The latest lawsuit, filed Monday by the Alturas Indian Rancheria, came shortly after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he had inked new tribal-state gambling licenses for the Tejon Indian Tribe and the Santa Rosa Indian Community of the Santa Rosa Rancheria. But while those agreements, signed last Thursday, do not appear to include certain environmental and labor regulations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS