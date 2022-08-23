Ex-EBay Execs To Be Sentenced Same Day At Victims' Behest

By Chris Villani (August 23, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A pair of former eBay Inc. executives who admitted to taking part in a cyberstalking campaign will be sentenced on the same day to prevent their shaken victims from having to come into court twice, a judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris ruled that David Harville, eBay's former director of global resiliency, and Jim Baugh, eBay's former senior director of safety and security, will both learn their fate Sept. 29. During a brief hearing Tuesday morning, the judge said she had initially scheduled the hearings a week apart but decided to hold them on the same day after...

