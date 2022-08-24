Voyager Asks To Halt Investor 'Ponzi' Suit Against Mark Cuban

By Lauren Berg (August 23, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A group of investors tried to circumvent a litigation stay put in place when Voyager Digital sought Chapter 11 protection by filing a new suit targeting the cryptocurrency platform's CEO and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, the company told a New York bankruptcy judge Monday. A Voyager investor sued the company in December over allegations that it deceptively told investors its platform was "100% commission-free" while actually taking "exorbitant" hidden commissions, but when the case was stayed in the wake of Voyager's bankruptcy petition, the investor's counsel "restyled" the case earlier this month as a suit against CEO Stephen Ehrlich and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS