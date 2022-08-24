Judge Orders Stay, $3.34M Bond In NFL Disability Benefit Suit

By Elaine Briseño (August 24, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Pending an appeal from the NFL's retirement plan, a Texas federal judge has approved a $3.34 million appeal bond and stayed the judgment in the case of a former running back who recently won his lawsuit claiming he was cheated out of disability benefits. The bond amount includes judgment fees, attorney fees, insurance benefits and interest, according to the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan's Aug. 5 filing in support of it. The amount approved Tuesday was lower than what Michael Cloud requested, but it guarantees the former football player will get paid if the retirement plan is not successful...

