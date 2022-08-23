FTC Drops Mark Zuckerberg From Meta VR Merger Suit

By Hailey Konnath (August 23, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday agreed to drop its claims against Mark Zuckerberg in the agency's legal challenge to Meta Platforms Inc.'s acquisition of virtual reality device app developer Within Unlimited Inc., according to a filing in California federal court. In exchange, Zuckerberg has agreed not to personally acquire Within Unlimited or acquire it through any entity he controls, per the joint stipulation of dismissal. "Therefore, in light of the foregoing commitments, plaintiff agrees voluntarily to dismiss the claims it has asserted against Mark Zuckerberg," the FTC and Within Unlimited said. The FTC sued Zuckerberg, Meta and Within Unlimited last...

