FirstEnergy Investors Get $180M Deal OK'd, But Atty Fees Cut

By Hannah Albarazi (August 23, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge gave final approval Tuesday to FirstEnergy Corp.'s $180 million settlement with investors who brought derivative suits over a bribery scandal embroiling the electric utility company and the state legislature, while reducing the attorney fees in the case by more than $12 million. U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley lowered the plaintiffs' attorney fees from the roughly $48.6 million they requested to $36 million and granted final approval to the $180 million settlement, ending shareholder derivative actions over the so-called HB6 scandal and clearing the path for a slate of corporate governance reforms to begin. The granted attorney fees...

