Tribe Not Required To Allow More Trains In BNSF Clash

By Joyce Hanson (August 24, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community was not obligated to let BNSF Railway Co. breach an easement agreement that limited how many trains could cross tribal land, a Washington federal judge has ruled, rejecting the railroad's argument that the tribe's opposition to additional trains was arbitrary. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik, in ruling Tuesday on the parties' cross-motions for summary judgment in the Swinomish tribe's trespassing suit against the railroad, declined to find on the issues of whether BNSF's trespass was intentional and whether its breaches justified repudiation of the easement agreement. Instead, he said in the ruling that granted the...

