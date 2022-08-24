Insurer Needn't Cover $3M Judgment Over Fatal Car Accident

By Hope Patti (August 24, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Mercury Insurance has no extra-contractual liability for not settling claims that resulted in a $3 million excess judgment against a policyholder over a traffic fatality, a California state appeals court said, finding the insurer's failure to accept a $15,000 policy limit demand did not constitute bad faith. The Second Appellate District affirmed the insurer's summary judgment win Tuesday, holding that Mercury Insurance Co. did not act in bad faith because plaintiffs Julio Palma and Miriam Cortez did not offer to settle their wrongful death claims stemming from their son Oscar Palma's death in September 2012. A California appeals court found that...

