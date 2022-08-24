Fox Rothschild Booted From Athlete Startup Case For Conflict

By Hailey Konnath (August 24, 2022, 12:26 AM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday disqualified Fox Rothschild LLP from representing investors in a $1 million fraud lawsuit against a startup, finding that the firm represented the startup's parent company in a "substantially related" matter and likely had access to relevant privileged information. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield granted a disqualification motion filed by startup SportBLX's parent company GlassBridge Enterprises, noting that Fox Rothschild has conceded that it represented GlassBridge in negotiations about a pension plan and that the work involved looking into GlassBridge's assets — including SportBLX. That means Fox Rothschild can't represent named plaintiff Cypress Holdings III...

