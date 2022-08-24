5th Circ. Axes Dallas Developer's Bribery Conviction

By Grace Dixon (August 24, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit vacated a Dallas real estate developer's eight-year sentence after finding the district court's jury instructions interpreted a federal bribery statute too broadly, ruling that the statute prohibits only quid pro quo arrangements and not gratuities. The three-judge panel unraveled Ruel Hamilton's 2021 conviction for funneling cash and improper campaign contributions to two Dallas City Council members Tuesday. Furthering a circuit court split, the panel determined that Congress intended the federal bribery statute, Section 666 of the criminal code, to be interpreted narrowly, noting that Hamilton never directly received the benefits he sought. "We conclude that § 666 does,...

