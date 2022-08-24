'Housewives' Star's Co-Defendant Deserves Prison, Feds Say

By Elliot Weld (August 24, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors have requested 63 to 78 months in prison for one of the alleged orchestrators of a nationwide telemarketing scam that defrauded senior citizens and resulted in charges against former reality TV star Jennifer Shah. The government's sentencing request Tuesday for Chad Allen is within the stipulated guidelines range for participating in the scam for about 10 years. Allen, who pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in February after being arrested in 2019, is asking for a sentence of no more than a year in prison and two years' supervised release because of his compliance with pretrial conditions, his...

