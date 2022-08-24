Investment Pro Wants WSJ Article Thievery Suit Thrown Out

By Britain Eakin (August 24, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A prominent investment manager has asked a Texas federal judge to dismiss Dow Jones & Co.'s copyright infringement suit accusing him of unlawfully copying and distributing thousands of news articles from The Wall Street Journal, arguing that his actions are protected under fair use. Thomas Britton "Britt" Harris IV — currently the president and chief executive officer of the University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Co. — said an "email reading list" he developed for students of his business seminar, in which he distributed news articles from The Wall Street Journal and Barron's publications, was "for nonprofit, educational, purposes," according to...

