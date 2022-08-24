Intel Says Fortress' 7th Circ. Cite 'Fundamentally Different'

By Bryan Koenig (August 24, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Intel is urging the Ninth Circuit to pay no heed to a Seventh Circuit decision highlighted by Fortress Investment Group as the hedge fund fights to prevent a revival of Intel's suit accusing Fortress of anti-competitively aggregating and asserting a huge portfolio of technology patents. At issue is the Seventh Circuit's early August decision refusing to revive landmark private antitrust claims from Humira buyers accusing pharmaceutical giant AbbVie of using a "patent thicket" to illegally shield the blockbuster immunosuppressant from competition. "AbbVie has no relevance to this case because it involved a fundamentally different antitrust claim," Intel said Tuesday in responding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS