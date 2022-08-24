Voyager Pushes Back Ch. 11 Sale, Gets OK For Bonus Pay

By Rick Archer (August 24, 2022, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge said Wednesday he would approve a trimmed-back $1.6 million retention bonus package for employees of Voyager Digital and was told the cryptocurrency broker is pushing its sale back two weeks to attract more bids. At a telephonic hearing, counsel for Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. and its unsecured creditors told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Wiles that they had reached a deal to pair a reduced bonus package with cost cuts elsewhere in the business and were in agreement that retaining employees was important to drive up bids at the auction for the company, now slated for...

