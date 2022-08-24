Howard Jonas, IDT To Face Stockholders In $1.2B Del. Trial

By Jeff Montgomery (August 24, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A two-part, 10-day trial is slated to open Monday in Delaware's Court of Chancery on class and derivative claims that Straight Path Communications stockholders lost up to $1.2 billion in a series of unfair deals directed by billionaire Howard Jonas. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III scheduled the first week of trial to begin Monday, with the second week picking up on Dec. 5. The long schedule matches the long history of the case, which has roots in Straight Path's spinoff from IDT in mid-2013. Howard Jonas controlled both companies, with his son, Davidi Jonas, serving as CEO of Straight Path, which...

