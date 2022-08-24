HSBC Exec Claims She Faced Racial Bias And Retaliation

By Al Barbarino (August 24, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- An HSBC executive claimed in New York federal court that the bank discriminated against her due to her Indian national origin and retaliated when she flagged potential compliance violations, including those tied to the unauthorized use of WhatsApp. Monique Thacker, chief administrative officer at HSBC Bank USA NA since 2013, claims in a new complaint that it has treated her "differently and worse" than white employees, passing over her on promotions, paying her less, and retaliating when she reported the compliance violations. "Ms. Thacker is being treated adversely by HSBC in terms of her role and responsibilities within HSBC as well...

