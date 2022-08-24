Chef Mario Batali Settles Massachusetts Groping Suits

By Chris Villani (August 24, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Mario Batali has reached settlements in a pair of suits in Massachusetts state court brought by women who claimed the celebrity chef forcibly groped and kissed them while taking selfies. The restaurateur was cleared of related criminal charges earlier this year. The accords were reached earlier this month and confirmed Wednesday by attorneys for the two women, Natali Tene and Alexandra Brown. "The matters have been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties," Eric Baum of Eisenberg & Baum LLP and Matthew Fogelman of Fogelman Law told Law360 in a brief statement. "We cannot comment further due to confidentiality obligations."...

