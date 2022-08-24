La. Hotel Owner Says Insurer Hasn't Paid For Laura Damage

By Joyce Hanson (August 24, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Quality Suites hotel in Louisiana has accused its insurer in federal court of failing to pay for extensive damage stemming from Hurricane Laura, saying the business is owed for structural losses caused by the storm that unleashed record-breaking winds. Calatex Hotel Group LLC's lawsuit, lodged Tuesday against Gotham Insurance Co., is one of several Laura suits filed this week as the deadline for claims approaches on Friday. The owner of the hotel in Sulphur, Louisiana, says the hurricane produced winds up to 150 miles per hour and caused serious damage when it touched down in August 2020,...

