3rd Circ. Rules Trusts Must Obey Asbestos Claim Subpoenas

By Matthew Santoni (August 24, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Multiple asbestos injury compensation trusts can't fight a Georgia-Pacific affiliate's subpoenas for claims data in a Delaware federal court, given that the trusts' shared claims agent tried the same arguments in a North Carolina bankruptcy court and lost, the Third Circuit ruled Wednesday. The unanimous appellate panel said the Delaware Claims Processing Facility, which collects and processes claims against 10 asbestos trusts from people with asbestos-related injuries, had adequately represented the trusts when it argued against subpoenas from Bestwall LLC under Bankruptcy Rule 2004 in North Carolina. Those trusts can't turn around and seek to quash the subpoenas with the same...

